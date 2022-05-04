HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Titan Company: Weak performance but shiny outlook

Bharat Gianani   •

While the demand in the key jewellery segment was muted in Q4FY22, the company has seen strong demand in April 2022. Titan indicated it has ambitious growth plans for the current fiscal

A Tanishq store.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Titan Company Limited’s (Titan; CMP: Rs 2,387; market capitalisation: Rs 211,879 cr) March 2022 quarter profitability was lower than expectations. This is largely attributable to the ex-gratia payment made to employees in Q4FY22 as well as expenses incurred on an exceptional voluntary retirement scheme. While the demand in the key jewellery segment was muted in Q4FY22, the company has seen strong demand in April 2022. Titan indicated it has ambitious growth plans for the current fiscal. Titan is expanding its network...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers