Titan Company stock rallies on strong Q1 sales; brokerages retain 'buy'

Shares of Titan Company jumped over 6 percent in the early trade on July 7 after company reported strong sales numbers across the segments for first quarter of FY23 ended June 30.

At 09:37am the scrip quoted Rs 2125.50 apiece on the BSE, up 5.57 percent, while the benchmark Sensex was at 54,088.92, up 337.95 points or 0.63 percent.

Titan's first quarter (Q1FY23) sales grew 205% year-on-year (YoY) on a low base and clocked 3-year CAGR of 20.5% over Q1FY20, the only non-disrupted first quarter in the last 3 years, company said in its release.

The network expansion and campaigns continued to progress well throughout the quarter, company added.

Titan continued with its expansion strategy in the first quarter, with the total number of stores being operated by the luxury brand climbing to 2,160 as of June 30, including 120 stores that were set up in the April-June period.

The jewellery sales during the first quarter jumped by 207 percent as compared to the year-ago period.

The jewellery division had a good start to FY23 with robust sales on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya (AT) in May month after two years of Covid-induced lockdowns in this period, Titan said. "On a low YoY base, Revenues nearly tripled, clocking a growth of 207 per cent," it added.

The sale of watches and wearables climbed by 158 percent in Q1FY23, clocking the "highest ever quarterly revenue", the company claimed.

Titan's 'EyeCare Division' reported a growth of 176 per cent YoY, which was led by retain chain store, Titan Eye Plus (TEP) and trade and distribution channels. Titan's other businesses which include — "Fragrances & Fashion Accessories, Indian Dress Wear etc" also reported growth.

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post March quarter earnings:

Citi

Foreign research firm Citi has maintained buy rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,890 per share.

It was another positive surprise in Q1FY23 as the jewellery (ex-bullion) sales grew 23%, well ahead of expectations.

There is likely improvement in demand & market share gain story is far from over.

Meanwhile, import duty hike & volatile gold prices are key risks, while irrational competition may hurt the profitability, reported CNBC-TV18.

Morgan Stanley

Brokerage house Morgan Stanley has kept overweight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,621 per share.

The Q1 trends strong with broad-based YoY growth across segments.

Its jewellery division (Ex-bullion) up 23% on a 3-year CAGR basis, reported CNBC-TV18.

Prabhudas Lilladher

We are increasing FY23/24 EPS estimates by 16.6% and 13.4% following strong performance by company in 1Q23, first normal 1Q after FY20.

The company's growth strategy is playing out in Jewellery with 1) aggressive store expansion (19 in 1Q) 2) Increased focus on wedding segment 3) focus on lighter Jewellery and 4) designs and campaigns to cater to regional tastes and preferences.

Eyewear business is gaining scale and growth prospects in this large but highly organized segment look encouraging. Watches and wearables growth will be led by significant revamp of WOT distribution and emerging wearables segment.

We believe new businesses like Wearables, Taneria (Distribution and product range led), Carat lane will continue to gain traction.

We estimate 1Q sales and PAT growth of 166% and 1137% although these numbers can’t be extrapolated. We estimate 34.4% PAT CAGR over FY22-24 and arrive at a DCF based target price of Rs 2520 (Rs 2701 earlier, impacted by higher Risk free rate). Although structural story remains intact, expect back ended returns given rich valuations of 59.8xFY24 EPS. Retain Buy.

Titan remains our top pick in the large-cap consumption space in India, with strong earnings growth visibility and compounding by ~20% for an elongated period of time.

In the Jewelry industry, which is organizing at a rapid space, Titan is clearly at the vanguard among organized players in leading this growth. Its runway for growth is long, with a market share of ~6%.

Unlike other high-growth categories, the competitive intensity from organized and unorganized peers in Jewelry is considerably weaker. The structural investment case for Titan is intact.

We maintain our buy rating with a target price of Rs 2,900 per share, premised on 75x Mar’24E EPS.

