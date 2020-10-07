Titan Company share price jumps 4% as businesses improve in Q2, jewellery unit sees 98% recovery

Titan Company share price jumped more than 4 percent in the morning trade on October 7 after the company declared its quarterly business update for Q2 of FY 2020-21.

The company's jewellery division did very well, with a recovery rate of around 98 percent. Its recovery rate in metro cities has been improving gradually while that in non-metros seem to have recovered substantially.

Sales in September have been decent despite inauspicious period of 'shradh'. The company has sold raw gold of Rs 390 crore in Q2.

Titan Company informed the exchanges that watches and wearables had a recovery rate of around 55 percent in Q2 while the business saw a recovery of 70 percent in September.

Eyewear business had a recovery rate of 58 percent in Q2 and 70 percent in September. The company added 14 Tanishq stores on net basis in the current fiscal, Titan added in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,249.30, up Rs 49.35, or 4.11 percent at 10:01 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,253.15 and an intraday low of Rs 1,200.10.

ICICIdirect has increased FY22 earnings estimates by nearly 2 percent and modelled revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 14, 13 and 16 percent, respectively over FY20-22E.

HDFC Securities is of the view that the Indian retail industry is likely to go through a strong consolidation phase which is likely to benefit companies of the likes of Titan mainly due to its robust balance sheet and phenomenal track record of consistent market share gains.

