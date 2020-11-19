PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Watch Dr C K Narayan talk about Profitable Strategies for Active Trading on Friday, 20th November at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan Company share price hits 52-week high after festive cheer boosts business

The watches and wearables business did quite well in the festive season with recovery close to last year levels.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Titan Company share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,345.60, rising 5 percent intraday on November 19 after the company saw good traction across all its businesses in the festive season.

The jewellery business witnessed a mid-teens growth (around 15%) for the 30-day festive season starting from Dussehra till Diwali over the corresponding period last year, with a decent recovery in studded jewellery sales.

The watches and wearables business also did quite well in the festive season with recovery close to last year levels.

Close

Its eyewear business has also witnessed good traction.

titan

At 14:25 hrs Titan Company was quoting at Rs 1,315.70, up Rs 35.60, or 2.78 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 02:53 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Titan Company

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.