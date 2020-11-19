Titan Company share price hits 52-week high after festive cheer boosts business

Titan Company share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,345.60, rising 5 percent intraday on November 19 after the company saw good traction across all its businesses in the festive season.

The jewellery business witnessed a mid-teens growth (around 15%) for the 30-day festive season starting from Dussehra till Diwali over the corresponding period last year, with a decent recovery in studded jewellery sales.

The watches and wearables business also did quite well in the festive season with recovery close to last year levels.

Its eyewear business has also witnessed good traction.

At 14:25 hrs Titan Company was quoting at Rs 1,315.70, up Rs 35.60, or 2.78 percent on the BSE.