Titan Company share price gains, Ashok Sonthalia is the new CFO

Titan Company share price gained over half a percent in the morning session on July 2. The stock was trading at Rs 1,753.60, up Rs 11.65, or 0.67 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,754 and an intraday low of Rs 1,740.05.

Tata-group owned Titan Company welcomed Ashok Kumar Sonthalia as the Chief Financial Officer on July 1. Sonthalia takes over from from S Subramaniam who retired on June 30.

"It’s an absolute honour and privilege to be a part of Titan, a company I have long admired for evoking trust and transforming consumer retail experience in India. I am looking forward to working with the team here on executing its strategic growth plans in India as well as in select international markets," Sonthalia said

Titan also announced that Swadesh Behera, former Senior Director–HR at Boston Scientific Corporation (BSC), has taken over as the new chief people officer on July 1.

Research and broking firm ICICI Securities has a "buy" recommendation for the stock with a target of Rs 1,860 a share.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price is above short, medium and long-term moving averages. It has zero promoter pledge, with book value per share improving for the last two years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish, as moving averages and technical indicators are strong.

