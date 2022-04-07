English
    Titan Company share price falls post Q4 business data. What should investors do?

    The watches and wearables' division revenue rose 12 percent and eyecare segment revenue was up 5 percent.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 07, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
    Titan Company share price slipped in early trade on April 7 a day after the company came out with its fourth quarter business data.

    Titan Company finished the quarter on a satisfactory note despite Q4 FY22 getting disrupted twice - first due to the partial lockdowns caused by the Omicron wave in January and again in March in which consumer sentiments got affected adversely due to (a) sharp increase and volatility in gold prices and (b) uncertainty due to a fragile geopolitical situation, the company said in its press release.

    "The underlying demand continued to be strong across all of its businesses with most segments posting year-on-year growth over a very strong Q4 FY21 base," the company said.

    The network expansion and campaigns have continued to progress well in anticipation of an upbeat Q1FY23 which is expected to be normal after a gap of two years of lockdowns in the same period, it added.

    The company's jewellery division revenue was down 4 percent on-year. The watches and wearables division revenue rose 12 percent and eyecare segment revenue was up 5 percent. Revenue from other businesses rose 23 percent in the quarter ended March 2022.

    Check out what brokerages say abou the stock and the company:

    Prabhudas Lilladher

    Titan is well placed to capitalise on LT growth led by (1) benefit of hallmarking, (2) Omni-channel strategy across jewellery, watches and eyewear, (3) new growth drivers like Caratlane, Titan Eye+, Taneira, and (4) entry into high growth segments like headphones and Truly Wireless earphones.

    We estimate 21 percent PAT CAGR over FY22-24 and arrive at a DCF based target price of Rs 2,754 (Rs 2,832 earlier).

    Although structural story remains intact, expect back ended returns given rich valuations of 65.4xFY24 EPS. Retain Buy.

    Morgan Stanley

    Foreign broking house Morgan Stanley has remained overweight on the stock with a target at Rs 2,700 per share.

    The initial Q4 trends were mixed with a decline in jewellery segment. However, management sounded optimistic with network expansion & campaigns.

    The company continues to progress well in anticipation of an upbeat Q1, said Morgan Stanley.

    CLSA

    Research firm CLSA has kept underperform rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,540 per share.

    There was a weak topline delivery, but a better mix to support the earnings. The management noted underlying demand continued to be strong, while overall revenue declined 3 percent on-year in Q4.

    CLSA expect EBITDA margin of 13.2%, leading to earnings growth of 15 percent, YoY.

    At 9:17am, Titan Company was quoting at Rs 2,536.75, down Rs 4.50, or 0.18 percent, on the BSE.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Titan Company
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 09:23 am
