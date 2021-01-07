MARKET NEWS

Titan Company share in red after CLSA retains 'sell'

The global research firm has retained a 'sell' call, with the target at Rs 1,370 per share, saying valuation is expensive at current levels.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
Titan Company share price was down over a percent in the morning trade on January 7 after CLSA maintained its"sell" call on the stock, with target at Rs 1,370 per share. It is of the view that valuation is expensive at current levels, CNBC-TV18 reported.

CLSA sees 11 percent YoY topline growth in FY21, while earnings may see a 22 percent YoY decline, given a weak margin for the third quarter.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,545.50, down Rs 28.80, or 1.83 percent, at 1019 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,575 and an intraday low of Rs 1,541.80.

The Tata group firm on January 7 said its jewellery division had recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, entering the growth phase and other divisions had moved closer to full recovery led by festive season sales in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had reported an unprecedented net loss of Rs 297 crore in the April-June quarter due to the pandemic. Its standalone net profit declined 37.81 percent to Rs 199 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as against a net profit of Rs 320 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

"The company had been expecting a good festive season given the fact that there were signs that customers wanted to feel good by stepping out and shopping after six months of being restricted primarily to their homes.

“Q3 did not disappoint. The jewellery division has crossed the recovery phase to growth phase and other two large divisions have also moved much closer to the full recovery," Titan said in its quarterly update.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, promoters are decreasing their shareholding and MFs did the same in the last quarter.

However, Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Titan Company
first published: Jan 7, 2021 10:47 am

