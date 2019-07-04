App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan Company declines as Morgan Stanley downgrades stock

It sees balanced risk-reward at present stock price and expects less room for positive surprises in coming quarters

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Titan Company declined 1 percent in the early trade on July 4 after foreign brokerage house Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to the equal-weight from overweight.

The brokerage house has kept the target at Rs 1,300 per share.

According to Morgan Stanley, the company is one of the favourite long-term plays. However, it is reluctant to push multiples beyond current levels.

Close

It sees balanced risk-reward at present stock price and expects less room for positive surprises in coming quarters.

At 09:22 hours, Titan Company was quoting at Rs 1,313.60, down Rs 14.30, or 1.08 percent on the BSE.

 

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 09:36 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.