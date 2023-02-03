Titan Company misses Q3 estimates; what brokerages say about the stock

Shares of the Titan Company will be in focus on February 3 after the company reported its December quarter earnings.

Titan Company on Thursday reported a 9.96 percent drop in consolidated net profit for December 2022 quarter at Rs 904 crore as against Rs 1004 crore recorded in the same quarter of last year.

The total revenue came in at Rs 11,698 crore, rising 15.89 percent from Rs 10,094 crore in the year ago quarter, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The Tata group company was estimated to report a post-tax profit of Rs 985 crore on revenue of Rs 10,656 crore, according to an average of estimates by five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

Watches & Wearables business segment recorded a total income of Rs 811 crore, up by 15 percent compared to Q3FY22. The eyecare business segment recorded a total income of Rs 174 crore, up by 12 percent compared to Q3FY22.

Amul hikes milk prices. Check details Catch all the market action on our live blog Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post December quarter earnings: Sharekhan Broking firm has maintained its 'buy' call on the stock with a revised price target of Rs 2,950 Q3 performance can be considered as aberration and the company should see good growth with stable margins in the quarters ahead The company is aiming to generate revenue CAGR of over 20 percent revenue during FY2022-FY2027 on back of its ambitious growth plan in the medium term This along with consistent margin improvement will help cash flows to improve strongly in the coming years Prabhudas Lilladher Broking firm has upgraded the stock to 'buy' and increase its FY23/FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 1.5percent/2.0percent/2.0percent and target price to Rs 2905 (Rs 2875 earlier) given strong underlying demand trends across divisions in Jan 23 and ~17 percent correction from the peak. 3Q results show disappointment in jewellery margins as one off impact of gains in studded business waned off. Jewellery business outlook remains robust with Golden Harvest scheme enrollments & gold exchange back to pre covid levels. Eyewear and CaratLane are have reached critical mass with 9MFY23 EBIT in Eyewear at Rs 960 million while CaratLane reported profit of Rs 1.14 billion. CLSA Research firm has maintained 'buy' call on the stock with a target of Rs 3,000 per share. There was a double-digit revenue growth across the segments but margin moderates. The steady jewellery growth is continues. There is an optimistic outlook for next quarter and even more attractive entry point post correction, reported CNBC-TV18. Morgan Stanley Brokerage house has kept 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 3,030 per share as Q3 was broadly in-line with estimates. The jewellery market share gains and positive demand trends in January are key positives and optimistic near & medium-term outlook are also the key positives, reported CNBC-TV18. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

