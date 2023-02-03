 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Titan Company misses Q3 estimates; what brokerages say about the stock

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

Titan Company Q3: The total revenue came in at Rs 11,698 crore, rising 15.89 percent from Rs 10,094 crore in the year ago quarter.

Shares of the Titan Company will be in focus on February 3 after the company reported its December quarter earnings.

Titan Company on Thursday reported a 9.96 percent drop in consolidated net profit for December 2022 quarter at Rs 904 crore as against Rs 1004 crore recorded in the same quarter of last year.

The total revenue came in at Rs 11,698 crore, rising 15.89 percent from Rs 10,094 crore in the year ago quarter, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The Tata group company was estimated to report a post-tax profit of Rs 985 crore on revenue of Rs 10,656 crore, according to an average of estimates by five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.