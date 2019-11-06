Titagarh Wagons, Torrent Power, Star Cement share prices up 7-9% on good Q2 show

Titagarh Wagons, Torrent Power and Star Cement added 7-9 percent intraday on November 6 after the companies reported better-than-expected numbers for the September quarter.

Titagarh Wagons reported consolidated net profit at Rs 7.9 crore against a loss of Rs 17.5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was up 34.6 percent at Rs 416 crore versus Rs 309 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 94.8 percent at Rs 29.7 crore, while EBITDA margin was up at 7.14 percent, YoY.

Torrent Power reported 83 percent YoY jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 754 crore versus Rs 412 crore. Revenue was up 11.5 percent at Rs 3,842 crore versus Rs 2,986.8 crore.

EBITDA rose 7 percent at Rs 1,055.5 crore, while EBITDA margin was down at 27.5 percent. The company's tax write-back was at Rs 222.7 crore versus expense of Rs 88.4 crore, YoY.

Star Cement recorded 22.6 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 44.6 crore, while the revenue was up 5.6 percent at Rs 382.5 crore.

Its EBITDA was down 6.3 percent at Rs 64.4 crore, while EBITDA margin was down 220 bps at 16.8 percent.