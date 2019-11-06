App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titagarh Wagons, Torrent Power, Star Cement share prices up 7-9% on good Q2 show

Star Cement saw a 22.6 percent jump in its Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 44.6 crore while revenue was up 5.6 percent at Rs 382.5 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Titagarh WagonsTorrent Power and Star Cement added 7-9 percent intraday on November 6 after the companies reported better-than-expected numbers for the September quarter.

Titagarh Wagons reported consolidated net profit at Rs 7.9 crore against a loss of Rs 17.5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was up 34.6 percent at Rs 416 crore versus Rs 309 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 94.8 percent at Rs 29.7 crore, while EBITDA margin was up at 7.14 percent, YoY.

Close

Torrent Power reported 83 percent YoY jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 754 crore versus Rs 412 crore. Revenue was up 11.5 percent at Rs 3,842 crore versus Rs 2,986.8 crore.

related news

EBITDA rose 7 percent at Rs 1,055.5 crore, while EBITDA margin was down at 27.5 percent. The company's tax write-back was at Rs 222.7 crore versus expense of Rs 88.4 crore, YoY.

Star Cement recorded 22.6 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 44.6 crore, while the revenue was up 5.6 percent at Rs 382.5 crore.

Its EBITDA was down 6.3 percent at Rs 64.4 crore, while EBITDA margin was down 220 bps at 16.8 percent.

At 1140 hours, Titagarh Wagons was quoting at Rs 44.90, up 6.40 percent, Star Cement Rs 98.20, up 2.13 percent, and Torrent Power was quoting at Rs 295.25, up 5.50 percent, on the BSE.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 12:01 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.