you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titagarh Wagons surges 7% as co wins order worth Rs 1740cr

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Titagarh Wagons surged 7 percent intraday Monday as company secured orders worth of Rs 1740.60 crore.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 55.15.

Titagarh Firema S.P.A., the wholly owned subsidiary of the company in Italy (TFA), has been awarded the letter of acceptance for design, manufacture and supply of 54 units of Metro for Ferrovia Circumetnea, Italy.

The total value of the LoA is Euro 216 million equivalent to Rs 1740.60 crore approximately.

The order book of TFA (after including the above order) stands at Euro 320 million, equivalent to Rs 2578.56 crore approximately.

At 12:31 hrs Titagarh Wagons was quoting at Rs 59.40, up Rs 3.60, or 6.45 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 18, 2019 12:38 pm

