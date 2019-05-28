Time Technoplast surges 7% on strong Q4 earnings

Shares of Time Technoplast surged more than 7 percent intraday on May 28 after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended March 2019.

The net profit of the company rose 24.4 percent at Rs 49.9 crore in the Jan-March quarter, compared to Rs 40.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue grew 13.9 percent at Rs 627.1 crore, against Rs 550.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 165 and 52-week low of Rs 73.7 on 10 August 2018 and 14 May 2019, respectively.

At 0943 hrs, Time Technoplast was quoting Rs 100.25, up 7.16 percent on the BSE.