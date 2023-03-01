Time Technoplast shares up nearly 4% on another order from Maharashtra Natural Gas

Time Technoplast share price rose nearly 4 percent intraday on March 1 after the company said it received an additional Rs 25-crore order from Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL).

The total order from MNGL now stands at Rs 159 crore and has to be completed within a year, the company said in a release.

On February 15, Time Technoplast got a Rs 134- crore order from MNGL. The order includes supply of CNG cascades made from Type-IV composite cylinders.

To meet the growing demand for Type-IV composite cylinders for CNG cascades, the company management is undertaking capex in a phased manner. In Phase I (FY 2022-23), the company is increasing the manufacturing capacity by 300 cascades (18,000 cylinders.) With a capital outlay of Rs 55 crore and with this expansion, the total cascade manufacturing capacity will increase from 180 to 480 cascades (28,800 cylinders) by March 2023, the company said.

