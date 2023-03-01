 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Time Technoplast shares up nearly 4% on another order from Maharashtra Natural Gas

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

The total order from MNGL now stands at Rs 159 crore and has to be completed over the next year

Time Technoplast share price rose nearly 4 percent intraday on March 1 after the company said it received an additional Rs 25-crore order from Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL).

The total order from MNGL now stands at Rs 159 crore and has to be completed within a year, the company said in a release.

On February 15, Time Technoplast got a Rs 134- crore order from MNGL. The order includes supply of CNG cascades made from Type-IV composite cylinders.

