Time Technoplast share price up 4% on Rs 54-crore order from IGL

Time Technoplast's share price gained more than 4 percent in the opening trade on April 12 after the company announced receiving an order from Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

The company has received order from Indraprastha Gas (IGL), a joint venture of GAIL, BPCL and the government of NCT Delhi, for the supply of CNG cascades (TYPE-IV composite cylinders) for a value of Rs 54 crore, said Time Technoplast in a release The order is to be executed within two years.

Due to an overwhelming response, the existing enhanced capacity (Phase-I completed in FY 2022-23) sold out completely and the company had undertaken Phase-Il expansion to expand manufacturing capacity by 600 cascades per annum with an outlay of Rs 125 crore.

This expansion, which would be completed by end of FY 2023-24, total manufacturing capacity would go up to 1080 cascades per annum, it said.

Moneycontrol News