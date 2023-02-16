 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Time Technoplast share price rises after bagging big order worth Rs 134 crore

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

In the quarter ended December 2022, the company has posted net profit at Rs 29.39 crore against Rs 29.01 crore in December 2021.

Time Technoplast

Time Technoplast share price gained on February 16 as the firm won single-largest order for supply of CNG Cascades.

Time Technoplast received single-largest order worth Rs 134 crore from Maharashtra Natural Gas for supply of CNG Cascades made from Type - IV Composite Cylinders, company said in its press release.

The supply of the order will be completed within one year from the date of purchase order.

The buyer reserves the right to place a repeat order within six months of upto 50 percent of present purchase order value on the same terms and conditions (including rates).