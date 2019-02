Shares of Time Technoplast added 9 percent intraday Wednesday after company entered into agreement with Confidence Petroleum.

Confidence Petroleum joined hands with Time Technoplast by entering into a co-operation agreement with a view to give major thrust to retail LPG under the brand name GoGas Elite making safe use of LPG in Indian Kitchens across the nation at the flick of the finger, as per company release.

This cooperation is aimed at GoGas Elite spreading its wings in more cities & towns across the country - making life of consumers safe & easy.

The composite cylinders manufactured by Time Technoplast are used world over and Confidence Petroleum India has taken initiative to promote these new generation world class composite cylinders under its brand name GoGas Elite to reach Indian kitchens far & wide.

Anil Jain, Managing Director & CEO, Time Technoplast said, "We have approval for these cylinders in 58 countries and are exporting it to over 28 countries worldwide. We are grateful to Confidence Group for launching the LiteSafe Composite Cylinders in Indian market under the brand name GoGas Elite and we are happy that it has caught the fancy of Indian consumers."

At 09:38 hrs Time Technoplast was quoting at Rs 91.50, up Rs 5.20, or 6.03 percent and Confidence Petroleum was quoting at Rs 41.75, up Rs 0.95, or 2.33 percent on the BSE.