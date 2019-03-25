Time Technoplast gains 3% on major order win

Shares of Time Technoplast rose 3.3 percent intraday March 25 after the company won a major order for supply of PE pipes.

The company has secured an order for the supply of high quality, high pressure PE pipes from India’s Leading EPC contractor at a value exceeding Rs 210 crore is considered to be one of the largest orders for PE Pipes ever awarded in India, company said in a BSE release.

At 1242 hours, Time Technoplast was quoting at Rs 100.65, up Rs 1.65, or 1.67 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 184.05 and 52-week low Rs 76.20 on 17 April, 2018 and 12 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 45.31 percent below its 52-week high and 32.09 percent above its 52-week low.

