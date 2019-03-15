Tide Water Oil gains 2% as co declares 1700% interim dividend

Shares of Tide Water Oil (India) gained more than 2 percent intraday Friday after company board declared second interim dividend of 1700 percent.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on March 14, 2019, declared second interim dividend of 1700 percent (Rs 85) per ordinary share for the year 2018-19, as per company release on BSE.

The board also determined March 25, 2019, as the record date for the purpose of the aforesaid interim dividend distribution.

The dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration (i.e. within April 13, 2019).

At 09:54 hrs Tide Water Oil was quoting at Rs 5,725, up Rs 123.65, or 2.21 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 6,823.70 and 52-week low Rs 4,750 on 12 April, 2018 and 13 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.1 percent below its 52-week high and 20.53 percent above its 52-week low.

