Thyrocare Technologies share price rises 8% on better Q2 show

Shares of Thyrocare Technologies rose eight percent intraday on November 8 after the company reported better earnings for the quarter-ended September.

Consolidated net profit rose 38.6 percent year-on-year at Rs 35 crore.

Revenue was up 11.9 percent at Rs 116.2 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 21.2 percent to Rs 52.1 crore and EBITDA margin was up 340 bps at 44.8 percent.

The board of directors approved payment of interim dividend for the FY20 at the rate of Rs 5 per share.