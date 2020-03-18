Thyrocare Tech, Dr Lal PathLabs rise 9% as govt allow private lab to do coronavirus testing

Share prices of Thyrocare Technologies and Dr Lal PathLabs rose 9 percent each intraday on March 18 after the government said it will allow private laboratories to do testing of coronavirus.

As the number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease is increasing in India, the government is exploring the possibility of allowing private laboratories to ramp up testing.

As of now, the entire testing for coronavirus infection is done by government laboratories under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The tests are done by 52 viral research and diagnostic laboratories (VRDL) spread across India. The National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune - the apex laboratory - is monitoring VRDLs, marshalling resources and setting standards.

Today, one more person tested positive in Pune and with this total number of positive cases reached 18 in Pune and 42 in Maharashtra.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 147, with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country.

At 11:00 hrs, Dr Lal PathLabs was quoting at Rs 1,549.85, up Rs 47.55, or 3.17 percent and Thyrocare Technologies was quoting at Rs 569.50, up Rs 30.55, or 5.67 percent on the BSE.