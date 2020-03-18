App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thyrocare Tech, Dr Lal PathLabs rise 9% as govt allow private lab to do coronavirus testing

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 147, with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country.

News18 @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share prices of Thyrocare Technologies and Dr Lal PathLabs rose 9 percent each intraday on March 18 after the government said it will allow private laboratories to do testing of coronavirus.

As the number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease is increasing in India, the government is exploring the possibility of allowing private laboratories to ramp up testing.

As of now, the entire testing for coronavirus infection is done by government laboratories under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The tests are done by 52 viral research and diagnostic laboratories (VRDL) spread across India. The National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune - the apex laboratory - is monitoring VRDLs, marshalling resources and setting standards.

Close

Today, one more person tested positive in Pune and with this total number of positive cases reached 18 in Pune and 42 in Maharashtra.

related news

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 147, with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country.

At 11:00 hrs, Dr Lal PathLabs was quoting at Rs 1,549.85, up Rs 47.55, or 3.17 percent and Thyrocare Technologies was quoting at Rs 569.50, up Rs 30.55, or 5.67 percent on the BSE.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 11:24 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dr Lal PathLabs #Thyrocare Technologies

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.