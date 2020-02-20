Thomas Cook share price rises 14% on buyback plan

Thomas Cook (India) share price rose more than 14 percent in early trade on February 20 after the company said it will consider buyback of its shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on February 26, 2020 to consider and approve the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, as per press release.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will be closed for the designated persons of the company and/ or their immediate relatives with immediate effect from today, i.e. from February 20 till 48 hours after the end of the meeting, i.e. until February 28, 2020 (both days inclusive).

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 263.85 and 52-week low Rs 40.60 on 23 April 2019 and 17 February 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 82.07 percent below its 52-week high and 16.5 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:20 hrs, Thomas Cook (India) was quoting at Rs 46.15, up Rs 5.05, or 12.29 percent on the BSE.