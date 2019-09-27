Thomas Cook rises nearly 6% as CRISIL keep rating unchanged

Shares of Thomas Cook (India) rose nearly 6 percent intraday on September 27 after CRISIL reported that the rating of the company remained unaffected despite Thomas Cook PLC announced filing for compulsory liquidation.

Thomas Cook India (TCIL) is a completely separate entity from Thomas Cook UK post acquisition of 77 percent stake by Canada based Fairfax Financial Holdings in 2012. While TCIL is a brand licensee of 'Thomas Cook' brand in India, there exists no shareholding or business linkage between the two companies.

CRISIL believes that the liquidation of the UK-based entity should not have a material impact on TCIL's credit profile. Hence, ratings of TCIL remain unaffected as the bankruptcy of Thomas Cook PLC in United Kingdom has no linkage with the company.