This smallcap stock is up 40% in 5 days; what do charts hold?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST

Technopack Polymers, which supplies plastic and paper products for packaging fast-moving consumer goods, has zoomed close to 50% after it listed on the BSE on November 17. How high will it go? Read on find out what analysts think

Technopack Polymers has surged almost 40 percent in the new calendar year 2023

Barely two months old on the BSE, Technopack Polymers has zoomed close to 50 percent after it listed on November 17. The stock saw some profit booking in December but has surged more than 40 percent in the new year.

On January 16, the stock hit upper circuit and closed at Rs 128.25 on the BSE, up 19.9 percent from the previous session. The small and medium enterprise has a market capitalisation of Rs 67 crore, of which free float market cap is only Rs 17.4 crore.

Incorporated in 2018, the company supplies plastic and paper products for packaging fast-moving consumer goods. It manufactures high-quality PET (poly-ethylene terephthalate) preform with the "Technopet" brand name. The company has more than 1,000 clients with a presence in seven states, its website says.

The company launched its IPO between November 2 and 7 at an issue price of Rs 55 a share. The issue was subscribed 19.81 times in the retail category, and 19.82 times in the non-institutional investor category.

Its promoters hold 75.4 percent in the company and public shareholding in 24.5 percent.