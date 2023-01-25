This smallcap company lines up hefty dividend, but stock plunges over 9%

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

Shares of Accelya Solutions India, a travel technology company, plunged nearly 10 percent on January 25 after it announced a hefty Rs 35 interim dividend.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, has declared an interim dividend of Rs 35 per share,” said the company in an exchange filing. “As informed earlier, the record date for the purpose of interim dividend is February 2, 2023. The dividend pay-out date is February 21, 2023.”

The stock price of the company plunged over 9 percent to Rs 1,496 on the BSE at opening.

Typically, after a company announces a hefty dividend, stock price rises. Once it goes ex-dividend, the share price drops by the amount of the dividend paid to reflect that new shareholders will not be getting that dividend.

Accelya Solutions will pay out Rs 52.24 crore in dividends. The company, which follows July-June year, has a track record of paying dividend twice in a year – in October and in February.

The dividend payment this time is nearly equal to the profit it has recorded in the last six months which is Rs 58.32 crore. That means, the company is not keeping much in its coffers for either rainy days or making new investments. Usually, investors see such a trend when companies don’t keep some cash for themselves as red flags.

Promoter Vista Equity Partners, a US-based investment firm, holds 74.66 percent stake in the firm. Hence, the lion’s share of the dividend payout will go to them.