This real estate stock has gained 70% in four days after Q3 revenue jumped 220x

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 05:17 PM IST

National Standard is currently engaged in the construction of a residential project by the name of Lodha Grandezza in Thane.

The share price of real estate firm National Standard, a part of the Lodha Group, is on a roll. It has gained close to 70 percent in four days since the announcement of its October-December quarter results. The company’s revenue from operations saw a multi-fold increase of 221 times from Rs 2.62 lakh in Q3 FY22 to Rs 5.8 crore in Q3 FY23.

The BSE-listed stock gained 10 percent on January 17 and closed at Rs 7537. The stock was up 20 percent on January 12, 13 and 16, taking the cumulative gain to 70 percent in the last four trading sessions. It has a total market capitalisation of Rs 15,075 crore of which Rs 3900 crore is free float.

On January 11, the company informed exchanges that its Q3 net profit has risen 13.29 percent to Rs 3.24 crore as against Rs 2.86 crore during the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, total income doubled from Rs 4.4 crore to Rs 8.5 crore.

This included Rs 5.8 crore of revenue from operations and Rs 2.75 crore of other income. In Q3 FY22, revenue from operations was only Rs 2.62 lakh and other income was Rs 4.39 crore.

The company is currently engaged in the construction of a residential project by the name of Lodha Grandezza in Thane. “The project comprises twin 18-storey residential towers in a mixed-use development with three commercial Supremus towers comprising chic boutique offices,” as per the website.