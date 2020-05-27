App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 5 stocks find a place in holdings of FPIs, MFs and insurance companies

LKP Research has come out with an ownership position report which shows MFs, FPIs, and Insurance companies' top-10 holdings in Nifty stocks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Investors’ main challenge in the stock market is to pick value stock which can be a great wealth creator. Different investors use different strategies to pick the value stock, or some take the help of the investment manager. One of the interesting ways to pick value stock is to monitor where the institutional investors like Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI), Mutual Funds (MFs), and Insurance Companies are heavily invested in Indian equities.
Investors main challenge in the stock market is to pick a stock which can be a wealth creator. Different investors use different strategies to pick the value stock. One of the interesting ways to pick value stock is to monitor the investments made by institutional investors like Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), Mutual Funds (MFs), and insurance companies.

LKP Research has come out with an ownership position report which shows MFs, FPIs, and Insurance companies' top 10 holdings in Nifty stocks. For MF data presented as of April 2020, while for FPIs and Insurance companies’ latest data was for March 2020 quarter. There are five common stocks which exist in top 10 holding list of all the three categories.
Institutional Holding market value in HDFC Bank: MFs Rs 66,869 crore, FPIs Rs 1,40,831 crore, and Insurance Companies Rs 12,705 crore.

Institutional Holding market value in HDFC Bank: MFs Rs 66,669 crore, FPIs Rs 1,40,831 crore, and Insurance Companies Rs 12,705 crore.
Institutional Holding market value in ICICI Bank: MFs Rs 55,104 crore, FPIs Rs 74,036 crore, and Insurance Companies Rs 24,604 crore.

Institutional Holding market value in ICICI Bank: MFs Rs 55,104 crore, FPIs Rs 74,036 crore, and Insurance Companies Rs 24,604 crore.
Institutional Holding market value in Reliance Industries: MFs Rs 49,835 crore, FPIs Rs 1,64,192 crore, and Insurance Companies Rs 42,487 crore.

Institutional Holding market value in Reliance Industries: MFs Rs 49,835 crore, FPIs Rs 1,64,192 crore, and Insurance Companies Rs 42,487 crore.
Institutional Holding market value in Infosys: MFs Rs 42,494 crore, FPIs Rs 84,725 crore, and Insurance Companies Rs 29,311 crore.

Institutional Holding market value in HDFC: MFs Rs 32,326 crore, FPIs Rs 2,00,479 crore, and Insurance Companies Rs 22,785 crore.

Institutional Holding market value in HDFC: MFs Rs 32,326 crore, FPIs Rs 2,00,479 crore, and Insurance Companies Rs 22,785 crore.
Institutional Holding market value in HDFC: MFs Rs 32,326 crore, FPIs Rs 2,00,479 crore, and Insurance Companies Rs 22,785 crore.

ITC, RIL and TCS continue to be the favourites for Insurers, according to the LKP Research report. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust, which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd) 

First Published on May 27, 2020 07:40 pm

