These 5 stocks find a place in holdings of FPIs, MFs and insurance companies

LKP Research has come out with an ownership position report which shows MFs, FPIs, and Insurance companies' top-10 holdings in Nifty stocks. 1/8 Investors main challenge in the stock market is to pick a stock which can be a wealth creator. Different investors use different strategies to pick the value stock. One of the interesting ways to pick value stock is to monitor the investments made by institutional investors like Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), Mutual Funds (MFs), and insurance companies. 2/8 LKP Research has come out with an ownership position report which shows MFs, FPIs, and Insurance companies' top-10 holdings in Nifty stocks. For MFs, data presented is as of April 2020 while for FPIs and insurance companies, data is as of March 2020 quarter. There are five common stocks which exist in their holdings. 3/8 Institutional Holding market value in HDFC Bank: MFs Rs 66,869 crore, FPIs Rs 1,40,831 crore, and Insurance Companies Rs 12,705 crore. 4/8 Institutional Holding market value in ICICI Bank: MFs Rs 55,104 crore, FPIs Rs 74,036 crore, and Insurance Companies Rs 24,604 crore. 5/8 Institutional Holding market value in Reliance Industries: MFs Rs 49,835 crore, FPIs Rs 1,64,192 crore, and Insurance Companies Rs 42,487 crore. 6/8 Institutional Holding market value in Infosys: MFs Rs 42,494 crore, FPIs Rs 84,725 crore, and Insurance Companies Rs 29,311 crore. 7/8 Institutional Holding market value in HDFC: MFs Rs 32,326 crore, FPIs Rs 2,00,479 crore, and Insurance Companies Rs 22,785 crore. 8/8 ITC, RIL and TCS continue to be the favourites for Insurers, according to the LKP Research report. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust, which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd) First Published on May 27, 2020 07:40 pm