These 42 small-caps rise 10-89% despite market extending losing streak for fourth week

Indian equity markets continued to witness selling pressure in the fourth straight week ended on March 4 amid high volatility triggered by the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine.

In the last week, the BSE Sensex fell 1,524.71 points (2.72 percent) to end at 54,333.81, while the Nifty50 shed 413 points (2.47 percent) to end at 16,245.4 levels.

On the sectoral front, the BSE Auto index slipped nearly 9 percent, followed by Bank (down 5.5 percent), Telecom and Realty (down 4 percent each). On the other hand, the Metal index rose 8 percent and the Oil & Gas index added nearly 5 percent.

The BSE Mid-cap Index shed 2.3 percent, the Small-cap index 0.6 percent and the Large-cap Index 2 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 22,563.08 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 16,742.75 crore.

As many as 42 small-cap stocks gained 10-89 percent, including Future Enterprises, Excel Industries, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Syncom Formulations, Urja Global, DB Realty, Nahar Poly Films, Godawari Power & Ispat, Future Enterprises, Aegis Logistics, Hexa Tradex, TTK Healthcare, KIOCL and UTI Asset Management Company.

On the other hand, Responsive Industries, Carborundum Universal, KBC Global, Kajaria Ceramics, Varroc Engineering, Brightcom Group, Mayur Uniquoters, Rain Industries, Rane Brake Linings, Asahi India Glass, SVP Global Ventures, Aarti Industries, Edelweiss Financial Services and Dalmia Bharat fell 10-17 percent.

“The Nifty started this week on a positive note and pulled back towards the 16,800 mark at the start of the week. However, the negative news flows related to the global geopolitical tensions led to nervousness and uncertainty and hence, the index corrected in the later half to end a tad below 16,250 with a weekly loss of two and a half percent,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.

“We witnessed some roller coaster rides during the week with the index giving moves on both sides in a wide range. However, the undertone remained bearish and the previous support of 16,800 now acted as a resistance.”

The ‘Lower Top Lower Bottom’ structure continues on the daily time frame charts and the momentum oscillators too indicate a weak momentum. The stronger hands (FII’s) have continued their selling streak in the cash segment and in derivatives segment too they formed bearish positions, according to him.

"The news flows from the global geopolitical developments are likely to drive the near-term moves in the market but until any reversals are seen, short-term traders should avoid bottom fishing and stay light on positions. The India VIX is still high around 28 which needs to cool off below 24 again for some stability," Jain said.

The immediate resistances for the Nifty is seen around 16,500 and 16,800, which needs to be taken out with broader market participation for a reversal of the trend. On the flipside, the immediate downside levels are seen around 16,000 and 15,800.

“A lot of thematic approach played out during the week wherein the banking and financial space witnessed deep cuts due to short formations, while the up move in the base metals led to a sharp up move in the metal stocks. It is important for traders to identify such themes and look for trading opportunities on both sides of the trade,” he added.

The BSE Midcap index fell 2.3 percent dragged by Biocon, Endurance Technologies, TVS Motor Company, United Breweries, Jubilant Foodworks and Ashok Leyland.

The BSE 500 index shed 2 percent with Responsive Industries, Carborundum Universal, Biocon, Kajaria Ceramics, Varroc Engineering, Brightcom Group, Maruti Suzuki India, Endurance Technologies, Rain Industries, Asian Paints, TVS Motor Company and Gujarat Gas lost 12-18 percent.

Where is Nifty50 headed?

Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities:

The market's direction would be heavily influenced by the ongoing geopolitical tensions. On the macroeconomic front, investors will keep a careful eye on China's and the United States' inflation numbers.

As commodities and crude oil prices are skyrocketing amid the war, inflation data becomes a critical indicator to determine the Fed's next course of action.

Back home, the outcome of the state election, which is scheduled next week, will also impact the investor sentiment. Considering these events, the market's range-bound movement is expected to continue, and investors can look for selective buying while maintaining an overall cautious outlook.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:

Markets are expected to remain tricky in the short-term so caution is warranted. Over the weekend, the main focus will be on news related to the Russia-Ukraine war as further escalation would result in continued pressure in the coming week.

Moreover, rising crude oil is a headache for our economy and related sectors are already under tremendous pressure. We feel it’s time to remain selective and look for pockets that are fundamentally sound and likely to rebound quickly with stability in markets.

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities:

Investors are selling in droves and are simply following the trend in the world equity markets. The raging war between Russia and Ukraine has already made investors jittery about the near-term prospects. With commodity prices on the rise, corporates heavily dependent on commodities would have to battle rising prices and a falling currency, which would impact their operating parameters going ahead.

Technically, after a sharp pull-back rally, the Nifty took the resistance near 16,800 and corrected sharply. It made a couple of attempts to clear the resistance of 16,800 but due to constant profit booking at higher levels, it failed.

For the traders, 16,350 -16,400 would be the immediate resistance level. Above the same, Nifty could move up to 16,550 and any further upside could lift the index up to 16,700.

On the other side, as long as the index is trading below 16,350, the selling pressure is likely to continue. Below which, the correction wave will continue till 16,000-15,900.

