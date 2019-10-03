These 10 stocks give double-digit returns in December qtr every year

The recent booster shot from the Modi government last month has assured one thing and that is the next three months are likely to be very exciting for Indian markets.

The stimulus measures unleashed by the Centre with respect to tax breaks will not just boost demand but also revive sagging growth in Asia’s third-largest economy; however, concerns over the health of the baning system capped upside.

The Nifty50 index has fallen by over 3 percent so far in September quarter (July-September), and all eyes are on December quarter, which most experts feel, is likely to be more exciting that the September quarter.

The December quarter, which will extend from October-December, could well see benchmark indices inching towards 12000 on the Nifty, and 40000 on the S&P BSE Sensex, suggest experts, thanks to a slew of reforms unleashed by the government.

The festival season is here and most experts are suggesting that if we see a continuation of reforms from the government, then the index could well hit 12,000 by Diwali or new highs.

“There is a lot of change that happened over the last couple of weeks which has actually changed the sentiments and with that, some measures which are taken by the Finance minister in the last few days have changed the overall scenario,” Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research, told Moneycontrol.

He further added that by Diwali or following month, we believe that Nifty should retest its previous all-time highs of 12,000, and Sensex 40,300. If the market sustains above that, then it's a different story.

There are as many as 10 stocks in the small and midcap space which has given more than 10 percent return in the December quarter consistently in the last 5 years.

Stocks rallied 10-60 percent in the December quarter in the last five years consistently include names like Axtel Industries, Cenlub Industries, D&H India, Kilitch Drugs India, Mangalam Organics, Pradeep Metals Pritish Nandy Communications, Ruttonsha International, Scooters India, and Urja Global.

The next big question in front of investors is – are these stocks a good buy for the December quarter? Well, analysts remain mixed on that, because most of them are microcap companies, but it looks like seasonality could be one big factor supporting the price move in these stocks.

“It is hard to stay that the rally will continue because most of the charts are distorted. They do have seasonality in them as prices tend to oscillate between a range, most of the stocks, barring one or two,” said Nadeem.

Theoretically, a fundamentally sound stock backed with good management and strong order book does manage to outperform the markets. Taking this into consideration even the specified script can potentially perform well.

“Amidst this global and domestic turmoil, stocks across various segments can witness some pressure in its margin. As the economy would pass this cycle we are expecting a phenomenal growth in prices as majority stocks are trading at good valuations,” Imran Vohra, VP, Institutional Equities at GEPL Capital told Moneycontrol.

September quarter earnings

The government has already delivered a big Diwali gift to Indian corporates, which hopefully should revive demand, especially when we combine with other measures such as “loan mela" to be organised by banks, as well as reduction of key interest rates by the government on loan which could make borrowing at an attractive rate.

The effect of the measure introduced by the government in August and September will take a minimum of two quarters for it to get reflected in the balance sheet of India Inc.

The earnings have seen a hit in the last few quarters owing to various reasons that have taken effect since Q3 2018. Most companies are missing the estimates and some of them have seen growth but it has been the lowest in the last few years.

“The numbers are as big as almost more than 60% of Nifty 50 companies have taken a hit in earnings. We believe with recent rate cuts taking effect, Sentiments are likely to improve in the next two quarters,” said Nadeem.

“With liquidity coming in, government spending improving and improvement in private consumption we should see Q3 and Q4 as game-changer. With that, we will have a festive season and we will see spending picking up so that would also have some positive impact on overall earnings. With the recent cut in Corporate Tax, we will see improved EPS in the coming quarters,” he said.

