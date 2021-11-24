MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Thermax share price rises 5% on order win worth Rs 830 crore

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,895 and a 52-week low of Rs 830.60 on 17 November, 2021 and 23 November, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Thermax share price rose 5 percent intraday to Rs 1,784.90 on November 24 after the company bagged order worth Rs 830 crore for three flue gas desulphurisation systems.

"Thermax has concluded an order of Rs 830 crore from an Indian power private sector company to set up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems for their three units of 660 MW capacity each in the state of Uttar Pradesh," company said in the release.

The FGD systems will be installed at their plant to cut down SOx emissions and comply with the air quality standards set for fossil fuel based power plants.

“Our proven technological capabilities in the area of air pollution and gaseous abatement, especially FGD, where we are already executing a few large orders, led to this competitive win," said Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO, Thermax Limited.

"In addition to supporting the customer in meeting statutory compliance related to industrial pollution norms, the project reinforces our commitment to the environment,” he added.

Close

Related stories

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, civil work, construction and commissioning of the FGD systems. The project is slated to be completed in 36 months.

At 12:04 hrs Thermax was quoting at Rs 1,756.45, up Rs 60.25, or 3.55 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,895 and a 52-week low of Rs 830.60 on 17 November, 2021 and 23 November, 2020, respectively.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Thermax #top buzzing stocks
first published: Nov 24, 2021 01:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.