Thermax share price rises 3% on bagging Rs 251.7-crore project

Thermax: Thermax wins Rs 252 crore order from public sector power company. The energy and environment solutions provider has received an order for Rs 251.7 crore from an Indian public sector power company. The contract is for the renovation and modernisation of the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) package of its 3x210 MW thermal power station in Bankura, West Bengal. The project is slated to be completed in 25 months.

Thermax shares climbed more than 3 percent in early trade on February 13 as the company bagged an order worth Rs 251.7 crore from a public sector power company.

Thermax has received a contract for the renovation and modernisation of the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) package of its 3x210 MW thermal power station in Bankura, West Bengal, the company said in its press release.

The ESP systems will be renovated, retrofitted and modernised to reduce particulate emissions and comply with the air quality standards set for the power plants.

The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, dismantling/relocation, civil work, construction and commissioning of the ESP systems.

The project is slated to be completed in 25 months, the company said. “Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) is a flagship product of Thermax's Air Pollution Control business with more than 2,000 units working successfully in India and overseas. Thermax's extensive experience in providing specialised solutions for clean air and cost competitiveness led to this win,” said Ashish Bhandari, MD and CEO of Thermax.

The company has posted profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 126 crore, up 59 percent, in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY2021-22.

The consolidated operating revenue stood at Rs 2,049 crore against Rs 1,615 crore, YoY.

At 9:20am, Thermax was quoting at Rs 2,160.85, up Rs 31.85, or 1.50 percent, on the BSE.