    Thermax share price rises 3% on bagging Rs 251.7-crore project

    The project is slated to be completed in 25 months.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
    Thermax: Thermax wins Rs 252 crore order from public sector power company. The energy and environment solutions provider has received an order for Rs 251.7 crore from an Indian public sector power company. The contract is for the renovation and modernisation of the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) package of its 3x210 MW thermal power station in Bankura, West Bengal. The project is slated to be completed in 25 months.

    Thermax shares climbed more than 3 percent in early trade on February 13 as the company bagged an order worth Rs 251.7 crore from a public sector power company.

    Thermax has received a contract for the renovation and modernisation of the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) package of its 3x210 MW thermal power station in Bankura, West Bengal, the company said in its press release.

    The ESP systems will be renovated, retrofitted and modernised to reduce particulate emissions and comply with the air quality standards set for the power plants.

    The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, dismantling/relocation, civil work, construction and commissioning of the ESP systems.