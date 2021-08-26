Thermax share price jumps 4% after subsidiary wins Rs 293-crore order

live bse live

Thermax share price jumped over 4 percent intraday on August 26 after the company's subsidiary Thermax Babcock and Wilcox Energy Solutions won a Rs 293-crore order.

"Thermax Babcock and Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Thermax, has concluded a Rs 293-crore order for a boiler package comprising 3 x oil & gas fired boilers on EPC basis for a refinery and petrochemical complex in western India, the company said in a release.

The scope of supply includes design, manufacture, installation, erection, commissioning and testing of the 3 x oil & gas fired boilers. The turnkey project encompasses civil, structural, mechanical, E & I controls work.

“TBWES has won the order in this competitive bidding project owing to its proven product experience, compliance to quality standards, manufacturing and EPC capabilities,” said Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO, Thermax.

At 1312 hours, Thermax was quoting at Rs 1,388.05, up Rs 27.15, or 2 percent, on the BSE. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,569.70 on June 8, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 705.90 on October 14, 2020.

It is trading 11.57 percent below its 52-week high and 96.64 percent above its 52-week low.