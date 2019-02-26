App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thermax gains 7% on entering agreement to acquire stake in JV company

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,247 and 52-week low Rs 878.05 on 01 March, 2018 and 11 October, 2018, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Thermax gained 7 percent intraday Tuesday after company entered into definitive agreement to acquire stakes in joint venture (JV) company.

The company has entered into definitive agreement with Mutares Holding-24 AG, Germany and Balcke-Duerr GmbH, Germany, JV partners of Thermax SPX Energy Technologies (TSPX) to acquire their shareholding in the TSPX a JV and subsidiary company in India.

Post transfer of shares TSPX will become the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,247 and 52-week low Rs 878.05 on 01 March, 2018 and 11 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.9 percent below its 52-week high and 13.76 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:58 hrs Thermax was quoting at Rs 998.90, up Rs 37.55, or 3.91 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.