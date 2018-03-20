App
Mar 20, 2018 01:13 PM IST

The top buzzing midcap stocks to trade on March 19

Here are some of the top buzzing midcap stocks picked by CNBC-TV18's analysts in trade today. Keep an eye on Cipla, Elpro International, Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPL) and Binani Industries.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Cipla is in focus as the Goa plant received eight observations in US FDA inspection which had taken place in the month of January.

Elpro International is locked in upper circuit. It is looking to sell approximately 1.25 percent in PNB Metlife and could fetch Rs 125 crore.

GSPL is in focus on the back of the company's decision to acquire a 28 percent stake in Gujarat Gas from GSPL.

Also, Binani Industries is in focus as Ultratech Cement has proposed to acquire Binani Cement.

