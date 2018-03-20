The top buzzing midcap stocks to trade on March 19

Here are some of the top buzzing midcap stocks picked by CNBC-TV18's analysts in trade today. Keep an eye on Cipla, Elpro International, Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPL) and Binani Industries.

Cipla is in focus as the Goa plant received eight observations in US FDA inspection which had taken place in the month of January.

Elpro International is locked in upper circuit. It is looking to sell approximately 1.25 percent in PNB Metlife and could fetch Rs 125 crore.

GSPL is in focus on the back of the company's decision to acquire a 28 percent stake in Gujarat Gas from GSPL.