The Market Podcast | Stocks cool as poll fever heats up, macro news not promising

The BJP and Congress released their manifestos ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections that lacked major economic or policy reforms. This led stocks to cool off after trading at all-time highs in the first week of April. FIIs remained net buyers of Indian equities this past week having pumped in over Rs 12,292 crores this month.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Editor Santosh Nair to get a better picture of what transpired in the market this past week, the key business events and what investors should track going forward.