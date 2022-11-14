 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The biggest losers of Nykaa bonus issue are IPO retail investors

Shubham Raj
NOIDA / Nov 14, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST

The decision taken by the Nykaa board hurts retail investors the most. Fund managers and analysts are questioning the intent behind and the timing of the bonus issue.

Nykaa’s decision to issue bonus shares to shareholders will hit them with an additional tax burden if they sell their holdings.

The impact on investors who bought the shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which owns Nykaa, during the initial public offer a year ago is three times higher than those who invested before the IPO.

According to a Moneycontrol calculation, if IPO investors liquidated their holdings in Nykaa at Rs 210 per share on November 14, they would not only register a Rs 915 long-term capital loss but would also end up paying tax of Rs 157.50 on the gross profit of Rs 1,050 from the sale of the five bonus shares.

To make it clearer, assume you bought one share of Nykaa during the IPO at Rs 1,125. After the bonus issue, you were issued five additional shares for which the cost of acquisition is zero for tax purposes.

Now, if you sold all six shares on November 14 at Rs 210 per share, you would book a loss – classified as long-term capital loss – of Rs 915 on the share you bought during the IPO.

For the five bonus shares, your total profit – classified as short-term capital gains – would be Rs 1,050 (Rs 210 x 5). Under Indian tax laws, long-term capital losses cannot be set off against short-term capital gains (STCG).