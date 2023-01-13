The Anup Engineering stock down even as Q3 PAT rises 129%

The Anup Engineering Ltd share price was trading in the red in the afternoon session on January 13 even after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.8 crore in the December quarter, up 129 percent from Rs 6 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue of the firm came in at Rs 114 crore against Rs 47.2 crore in the December quarter of FY21 .

At 3 pm, Anup Engineering was quoting at Rs 943.55, down Rs 20.05, or 2.08 percent, on BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 993.40 and an intraday low of Rs 934.65. The scrip was trading with volumes of 6,900 shares, compared to its five-day average of 2,320, an increase of 197.44 percent.

The Anup Engineering Limited caters to a range of process industries including Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, LNG, Hydrogen, Fertilizers, Chemicals/ Pharmaceuticals, Power, Water, Paper & Pulp and Aerospace with its product range of Heat Exchangers, Reactors, Pressure Vessels, Columns & Towers, Industrial Centrifuges and Formed Components.