Thangamayil Jewellery: Glowing and growing, CRISIL

CRISIL Research has come out with its report on Thangamayil Jewellery. According to the research firm, revenues of the company is expected to register a three-year CAGR of 22% to Rs 20 bn in FY15 driven by high gold prices and new store openings.

Madurai-based Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd (Thangamayil) continues with its expansion drive; it opened six new stores in FY12 and 10 so far in FY13, taking the total store count to 25. The sharp rise in gold prices, which boosted its H1FY13 revenue, is also expected to drive its H2 revenues along with additional volumes from new stores. Undoubtedly, operating in Tamil Nadu - one of the highest gold consuming states of India - It has been able to expand successfully but the performance of its new stores is proof of its ability to withstand competition so far. However, it is vulnerable to volatility in gold prices, demand contraction due to high prices, and intensifying competition. We maintain the fundamental grade of 3/5, indicating that its fundamentals are good relative to other listed securities in India.

Going strong in Tamil Nadu, dependence on flagship store declines

The company has expanded by adding 16 stores in the past 18 months (it had nine stores in FY10) and is the market leader in southern and western Tamil Nadu. Thangamayil’s retail footprint has increased 2.6x over FY10-13 to 60K sq. ft. while the dependence on the flagship Madurai store has declined significantly from 45% in FY11 to 22% in H1FY13. We expect this dependence to decline further as new stores mature.

Demand for gold jewellery to be steady, organised players to gain market share

Demand for Indian gold jewellery got impacted - down by 19% (y-o-y) to 404 tonnes - with the sharp rise in gold prices during H1FY13; however, the industry grew by 7% driven by 26% rise in average gold prices during the same period. We expect that with gold prices stabilising, demand will gain momentum, driven by preference for physical gold as an investment and a traditionally strong demand for jewellery during festivals/ weddings. At the same time, rising preference for hallmark jewellery will benefit reputed players such as Thangamayil.

Geographical concentration and competition in Tamil Nadu

The company’s near-exclusive presence in southern and western Tamil Nadu make it a local player with limited brand recall outside the state and a restricted addressable market. Future growth will be a challenge as it has no plans to move out of the state and to bigger cities like Chennai in the next two years. The company has been able to withstand competition until now; however, as other players enter and expand in Tamil Nadu, competition is likely to intensify; its ability to withstand the increasing competition remains a key monitorable.

Expect three-year revenue CAGR of 21%

We expect revenues to register a three-year CAGR of 22% to Rs 20 bn in FY15 driven by high gold prices and new store openings. We expect EBITDA margin to reduce in FY15 with rising competition and absence of inventory gains as we expect prices to remain stable.

Valuations - the current price is aligned

We change our method to value Thangamayil from price-to-earnings to price-to-book method. Based on relative benchmarking with peers and historical multiples, we assign P/B multiple of 1.5x FY15 book and arrive at a fair value of Rs 305 per share.

Disclaimer: This report (Report) has been commissioned by the Company/Investor/Exchange and prepared by CRISIL. The report is based on data publicly available or from sources considered reliable by CRISIL (Data). However, CRISIL does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the Data / Report and is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for the results obtained from the use of Data / Report. Opinions expressed herein are CRISIL's opinions as on the date of this Report. The Data / Report are subject to change without any prior notice. Nothing in this Report constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice or any solicitation, whatsoever. The Report is not a recommendation to buy / sell or hold any securities of the Company. CRISIL especially states that it has no financial liability, whatsoever, to the subscribers / users of this Report. This Report is for the personal information of the authorized recipient only. This Report should not be reproduced or redistributed or communicated directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published or copied in whole or in part especially outside India, for any purpose.