Texmo Pipes gains 5% on preferential share allotment

Shares of Texmo Pipes and Products rose more than 5 percent intraday on March 28 after the board allotted equity shares worth Rs 3.01 crore on preferential basis to promoter group Shree Padmavati Irrigations LLP.

The company in its BSE release said it has allotted 13 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 23.20 per share to Shree Padmavati Irrigations.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 40.70 and 52-week low of Rs 14.20 on 10 September 2018 and 17 July 2018, respectively.

At 0940 hrs, Texmo Pipes and Products was quoting Rs 20.60, up 5.91 percent on the BSE.