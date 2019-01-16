Texmaco Rail gains 2% on order win worth Rs 262 crore

Shares of Texmaco Rail and Engineering gained 2 percent intraday Wednesday as company bagged an order worth Rs 262 crore.

The company has received an award of order valuing Rs 110 crore for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation.

Further, the company has received LOI for 12 rakes of BLC type wagons valuing Rs 152 crore.

At 11:22 hrs Texmaco Rail and Engineering was quoting at Rs 60.15, up Rs 1.15, or 1.95 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 122.20 and 52-week low Rs 50.20 on 15 January, 2018 and 10 December, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 50.78 percent below its 52-week high and 19.82 percent above its 52-week low.