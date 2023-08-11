Texmaco chugs to a 52-week high on wagon deal with Hindalco

Texmaco Rail

Shares of Texmaco Rail and Engineering gained 2 percent to touch the 52-week high of Rs 119.50 on August 11 after the company entered into a strategic alliance with Hindalco Industries for making aluminium rail wagons and coaches.

Hindalco will provide profiles, sheets and plates of its unique aluminium alloys, along with fabrication and welding expertise, a statement said on August 10. Texmaco will bring in technical expertise and be responsible for design, setting up the factory, production line and providing skilled workers.

Texmaco swung back in the black with a net of Rs 12.75 crore in the June quarter as against a loss of Rs 20.54 crore a year back. Revenue of the company stood at Rs 656.82 crore as against Rs 298.70 crore.

In July, the Texmaco board approved raising of funds up to Rs 500 crore, by way of issuance of one or more instruments, including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, non-convertible securities and warrants, either by way of preferential issue or rights issue or qualified institutional placement or follow-on public offer, or a combination thereof, or through any other mode.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has a long presence in railway wagon manufacturing and has gradually diversified into commodity-specific wagons for private parties, electric locomotive shells and sub-assemblies supplied to private parties.