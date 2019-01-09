Tera Software locked at 20% upper circuit on order win of Rs 324 cr

Share price of Tera Software locked at 20 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of work order win from Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet.

There were pending buy orders of 49,177 shares, with no sellers available.

The company has bagged a work order worth of Rs 324.89 crore from Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet (APSFL).

The company has signed an agreement with APSFL to act as project implementation agency for BharatNet Phase-II works to establish Optical Fibre Grid Network (Supply, installation and Commissioning) in 3394 Gram Panchayats in the state of Andhra Pradesh to be commissioned in 12 months and further O&M for the period of 7 years.

At 13:35 hrs Tera Software was quoting at Rs 50.30, up Rs 8.35, or 19.90 percent on the BSE.