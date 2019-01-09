App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tera Software locked at 20% upper circuit on order win of Rs 324 cr

The company has bagged a work order worth of Rs 324.89 crore from Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet (APSFL).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Tera Software locked at 20 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of work order win from Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet.

There were pending buy orders of 49,177 shares, with no sellers available.

The company has bagged a work order worth of Rs 324.89 crore from Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet (APSFL).

The company has signed an agreement with APSFL to act as project implementation agency for BharatNet Phase-II works to establish Optical Fibre Grid Network (Supply, installation and Commissioning) in 3394 Gram Panchayats in the state of Andhra Pradesh to be commissioned in 12 months and further O&M for the period of 7 years.

At 13:35 hrs Tera Software was quoting at Rs 50.30, up Rs 8.35, or 19.90 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 01:39 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.