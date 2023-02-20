 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Telecom stocks in focus as Jefferies expects revenue growth to moderate without tariff hike

Feb 20, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

Telecom stocks came in focus after Jefferies released a report on the sector, stating that revenue growth for the industry may continue to moderate without a tariff hike, while market share shifts towards Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are expected to stay on.

The research firm noted that high sales and marketing costs could result in margin headwinds for operators in the following quarters, with the escalation in network and S&M costs expected to be a drag on margins.

In the third quarter, revenue growth for the top three operators in India moderated to 2 percent on-quarter and 18 percent on-year, primarily due to limited uptick in average revenue per user (ARPU).

Bharti Airtel led on revenue growth with 2.5 percent QoQ growth compared to a 2.1 percent QoQ revenue growth for Jio and flat revenues for Vodafone Idea. Bharti Airtel gained an estimated 20 bps market share, while Vodafone Idea lost 25 bps market share.