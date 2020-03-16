App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Telecom stocks in focus as DoT moves to Supreme Court

The DoT is seeking court nod for 20-year window for payment of AGR dues.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Telecom stocks remained in focus after the Department of Telecom (DoT) moves to Supreme Court in AGR dues payment case by the telecom companies.

The DoT is seeking court nod for a 20-year window for payment of AGR dues.

The interest on the principal, penalty to not be charged beyond judgment date, while dues payable to the government to be protected by levy of 8 percent interest on staggered payments, said DoT.

DoT also seeking SC nod for formula arrived at for recovery of dues from telecom companies after detailed deliberation by government and cabinet.

At 15:03 hrs Vodafone Idea was quoting at Rs 5.71, up Rs 0.08, or 1.42 percent and Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 469.75, down Rs 24.45, or 4.95 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 03:17 pm

