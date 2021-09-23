Tejas Networks share price locked at upper circuit after Airtel selects firm for optical network expansion

live bse live

Tejas Networks share price locked at 5 percent upper circuit on September 23 after company selected by Bharti Airtel for optical network expansion.

There were pending buy orders of 50,409 shares, with no sellers available.

" .... has been selected by Bharti Airtel to enhance Airtel’s optical network capacity in key metropolitan markets," company said in its release.

Tejas will supply, install and support its state-of-the-art TJ1600 DWDM/OTN products for extending Airtel’s optical networks towards the edge, supporting 5G backhaul, B2B services and broadband applications.

The enhanced capacity will enable Airtel to deliver a superior experience to its customers as data consumption in India grows rapidly.

“We are delighted to expand our decade-long partnership with Airtel, which has established itself as one of the premier telecom service providers in the world," said Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks.

At 09:46 hrs Tejas Networks was quoting at Rs 414.80, up Rs 19.75, or 5.00 percent and Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 728.90, up Rs 2.15, or 0.30 percent on the BSE.