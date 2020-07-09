App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tejas Networks share price hits 5% upper circuit after Kedia Securities buys stake

Kedia Securities bought 7,53,925 equity shares in Tejas at Rs 49.13 per share, bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange shows.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
Tejas Networks share price hit 5 percent upper circuit in the morning trade on July 9, a day after Kedia Securities, owned by investor and trader Vijay Kishanlal Kedia, acquired 0.81 percent stake in the company for Rs 3.7 crore through open market transactions.

The stock, which has jumped over 53 percent in the last three months, was trading at Rs 51.80, up Rs 2.45, or 4.96 percent at 0922 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 51.80 and an intraday low of Rs 51.80.

The stock touched an upper circuit of Rs. 51.80 per share on NSE. There were pending buy orders of 200,592 shares, with no sellers available.

Kedia Securities bought 7,53,925 equity shares in Tejas at Rs 49.13 per share, bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Tejas Networks has zero debt, with FII / FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 09:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tejas Networks

