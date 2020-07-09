Tejas Networks share price hits 5% upper circuit after Kedia Securities buys stake

Tejas Networks share price hit 5 percent upper circuit in the morning trade on July 9, a day after Kedia Securities, owned by investor and trader Vijay Kishanlal Kedia, acquired 0.81 percent stake in the company for Rs 3.7 crore through open market transactions.

The stock, which has jumped over 53 percent in the last three months, was trading at Rs 51.80, up Rs 2.45, or 4.96 percent at 0922 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 51.80 and an intraday low of Rs 51.80.

The stock touched an upper circuit of Rs. 51.80 per share on NSE. There were pending buy orders of 200,592 shares, with no sellers available.

Kedia Securities bought 7,53,925 equity shares in Tejas at Rs 49.13 per share, bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Tejas Networks has zero debt, with FII / FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

