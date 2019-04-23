App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tejas Networks jumps 10% on strong Q4 numbers



Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Share price of Tejas Networks jumped 10.5 percent intraday Tuesday after company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company posted 23 percent increase in consolidated net profit for January-March 2019 quarter at Rs 35.89 crore.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.07 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income for the quarter ended March jumped to Rs 280 crore from Rs 112.19 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the year ended March 31, 2019, Tejas Networks posted 38 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 147.24 crore as compared with Rs 106.32 crore in 2017-18.

The company board has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing 19th annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.

At 09:33 hrs Tejas Networks was quoting at Rs 196.25, up Rs 9.80, or 5.26 percent on the BSE.

With inputs from PTI

First Published on Apr 23, 2019 09:41 am

