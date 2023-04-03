 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tejas Networks gains 6% on Rs 696-crore supply order from BSNL

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

Share price of Tejas Network gained 6 percent on Monday after the company received its largest ever order worth Rs 696 crore from BSNL.

Tejas Networks' share price gained 6 percent on Monday following the company's receipt of an advance purchase order worth Rs 696 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

This is the single-largest order the company has received to date, and will involve supply, installation and commissioning of over 13,000 of its TJ1400 series of next-generation access and aggregation routers for the upgradation of BSNL's pan-India IP-MPLS-based Access and Aggregation Network (MAAN). The contract is expected to be completed within the next 18 months.

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for various entities globally. According to Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO, Tejas Networks, the partnership with BSNL will create a unified, flexible, and scalable IP/MPLS network that will cater to the growing data traffic from BSNL's range of services.