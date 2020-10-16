172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|tech-mahindra-share-price-up-nearly-2-on-jv-with-japanese-firm-results-on-oct-23-5970071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra share price up nearly 2% on JV with Japanese firm; Q2 result on Oct 23

The company will announce its audited results for the second quarter ended September, 2020 on October 23.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Tech Mahindra share price added nearly 2 percent in early trade on October 16 after the company entered into a joint venture with Sumitomo Corporation, Japan.

The company has executed today a joint venture agreement with M/s Sumitomo Corporation, Japan to provide engineering services to the automotive sector.

The proposed joint venture shall have two shareholders with each holding a 50% stake.

JV entity will provide Engineering Services to Customers — situated predominantly in Japan as per the terms of the JV Agreement.

The company will announce its audited results for the second quarter ended September, 2020 on October 23, 2020.

At 09:20 hrs Tech Mahindra was quoting at Rs 825.40, up Rs 13, or 1.60 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tech Mahindra

