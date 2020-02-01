Tech Mahindra share price slips 3% post Q3 results; Motilal Oswal remains positive

Tech Mahindra share price declined over 3 percent in early trade on February 1 after the company posted a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.

On January 31 the company reported a 4.73 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its December quarter net profit at Rs 1,145.9 crore. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the numbers were 2 percent up.

The company's EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 1,563.3 crore, down 9.25 percent YoY from Rs 1,722.6 crore reported in Q3FY19. However, EBITDA was up 4.2 percent QoQ but margins at 16.2 percent were down 30 bps QoQ.

Revenue, on the other hand, climbed nearly 8 percent YoY to Rs 9,654.6 crore in Q3FY20 against Rs 8,943.7 crore in Q3FY19.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) was at Rs 13.13 against Rs 13.55 YoY and Rs 12.88 QoQ.

The company's headcount fell by 683 QoQ to 1,30,839 during the quarter.

Motilal Oswal maintained a positive view on the stock with an upside potential of 10-12 percent returns over the next 10-12 months.

Broking house tweaked its earnings estimates for FY2020E/FY2021E on account of revenue beat as well as pressure on margins in Q4FY2020.

At CMP, the stock is trading at 14x/13x of its FY2021E/FY2022E earnings and looks attractive from a long-term perspective considering the strong growth potential in the communication vertical, it added.