Tech Mahindra share price gains after CLSA retains 'buy', raises target to Rs 1,030

Tech Mahindra share price gained almost 2 percent in the morning trade on December 1 after CLSA maintained "buy" call on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 1,030 from Rs 981 per share.

The company had introduced its playbook for addressing the 5G opportunity. It indicated that the market could be close to opening up, CNBC-TV18 reported the research firm as saying.

CLSA sees single-digit revenue growth in communications vertical in FY22 ex-5G. The company planned to improve its EBIT margin to 15 percent by FY22 and teh reiteration of its intent to increase its capital return was also a positive. The 5G market opportunity appeared closer to realisation, the research firm added.

The stock was trading at Rs 880.05, up Rs 3.90, or 0.45 percent, at 0921 hours. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 909.05.

Brokerage firm Axis Securities said Tech Mahindra posted a robust broad-based growth in Q2FY21 and it had a resilient business structure from a long-term perspective.

Axis Securities recommended "buy" and assigned 16x P/E multiple to its FY23E earnings of Rs 62.7, giving a target of Rs 975 per share.

Tech Mahindra on October 23 reported a profit of Rs 1,064.6 crore in the quarter ended September 2020, registering a 9.5 percent growth compared to the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 2.9 percent to Rs 9,371.8 crore from Rs 9,106.3 crore in the previous quarter.

The dollar revenue at $1,265.4 million grew by 4.8 percent QoQ, while revenue growth was at 2.9 percent QoQ in constant currency terms, Tech Mahindra said in its BSE filing.

